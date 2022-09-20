Only a few years ago the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk lamented the over-reliance of electric car production on robots in the factory, saying that humans were better at certain jobs. Now Musk himself with his Tesla is proposing ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot o Optimus, which could be used by millions of people around the world. According to reports from Reuters, there is a stir within the company because internal meetings focused on robots are being held lately.

Handyman robot

On the occasion of a TED Talk, Musk said that in the long term, robots could be used in homes to make dinner, mow the lawn and care for the elderly, and even become a sexual partner. Musk said the robot business could potentially be worth more than Tesla’s revenue from cars. The company’s business will therefore go far beyond the production of self-driving electric vehicles.

At his “AI Day” of September 30thTesla will unveil a prototype from its project Optimus, a reference to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers series. Production could begin next year, Musk said in recent months

It is worth mentioning that humanoid robots have been developed for decades by Honda and Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics unit. But like self-driving cars, robots have problems with so-called unforeseen or unpredictable situations.

Expectations for Tesla’s AI Day

According to Shaun AzimiHead of the Dexterous Robotics Team of the Nasa “Self-driving cars haven’t turned out to be as easy as previously thought. And it’s the same with humanoid robots to some extent ”. “If something unexpected happens, being flexible and robust to these kinds of changes is very difficult.”

According to experts, Musk’s robots may be able to demonstrate basic capabilities at the September 30 event, but it will be difficult to impress the audience’s expectations of robots with human capabilities. “To be successful, Tesla will have to show robots that perform more actions without scripts”he has declared Nancy Cooke, Professor of Human Systems Engineering at Arizona State University. Such evidence could provide a boost to Tesla shares, which are down 25% from their 2021 peak.

“If it just makes the robot spin, or makes the robots dance, it’s already been done. It’s not that impressive “, Cooke adds.

Initially, Optimus will perform tedious or dangerous jobs, including moving parts to Tesla’s factories, according to Musk. What’s more, Tesla’s boss acknowledged that humanoid robots don’t have enough intelligence to navigate the real world without being explicitly instructed. But he said the electric car maker can leverage its expertise in Artificial Intelligence and key components to develop and produce intelligent, large-scale, and cheaper humanoid robots.

Tesla is hiring a significant number of people to work on bipedal humanoid robots, with about 20 job postings on “Tesla Bot” including work on the design of key parts of robots as “actuators”.

The opinion of analysts

Analysts see more show than product. “It’s all part of distracting people and giving them the next shiny object to chase,” Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid told Techcentral.

“GThe investors are not enthusiastic about the Optimus project “says Gene Munster, Managing Partner of Loup Ventures, which owns Tesla shares. “There is such a low probability that it will work on a large scale”, proceeds Munster, “Also because it is a much more difficult area than self-driving cars”.