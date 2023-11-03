Musk calls for AI regulation in the Summit with the UK Prime Minister

Elon Musk, during a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the AI ​​Safety Summit 2023 event, renewed his call for regulation of artificial intelligence.

“It’s going to be annoying, yes,” Musk admitted, “but I think we’ve learned over the years that having an arbitrator is a good thing.” The billionaire’s high-profile presence alongside Sunak marked a summit marked by tensions between those focused on alleged existential risks from AI and those concerned about short-term dynamics, such as the technology‘s potential to fuel discrimination and misinformation.

Musk has described AI as the “most destabilizing force in history,” predicting there will come a point where “we will have something that is smarter than the smartest human.” As a result, he said, “there will come a time when no work will be necessary. You can have a job if you want a job.” Whether or not this perspective will make people feel comfortable remains to be seen. “One of the future challenges will be how to find meaning in life,” he said.

On Wednesday, the British government unveiled the Bletchley Declaration, a statement signed by 28 countries that warns of AI’s potential to cause “catastrophic” harm. Among the signatory countries was China. Musk praised Sunak’s decision to invite China to the summit as “very good” and said he discussed AI safety during a visit to China earlier this year. “China is willing to participate in AI security and thank you for inviting them,” Musk said. “I think we should thank China for participating.”

