Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Peng Linli2022-11-09 10:39

Financial Network Auto News According to the daily economic news report, on November 8, local time, the latest regulatory documents showed that Tesla (TSLA, stock price of $191.3, market value of $599.433 billion) CEO Elon Musk announced on November 4, In the three consecutive trading days on the 7th and 8th, a total of 19.5 million Tesla shares were reduced, and the total value of the shares sold was about 3.95 billion US dollars.

The shares were sold for between $189.578 and $219.909 per share, according to the filing. After the reduction, Musk owns about 445.6 million Tesla shares.

As of the close of U.S. stocks on the 8th, Tesla shares fell 2.93% to $191.3. On the 7th, Tesla closed down 5% at $197.08, the lowest level since June 2021.

Tesla shares have fallen more than 12% since Musk closed the $44 billion Twitter acquisition. Year-to-date, the company’s stock price has fallen 52.17%.

Investors are concerned that Musk has been distracted by the Twitter acquisition, and they especially want him to focus on Tesla. Currently, Tesla is facing many challenges. In an inflationary environment, vehicle demand is slowing down. At the same time, supply chain problems persist and raw material costs remain high.

