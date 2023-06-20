Musk delights us with his soup of platitudes: fake “Ubermensch” without ideals

From work to social rights, Elon Musk is the post-modern Dracula who commands an army of robots, avatars and automatons. Analyses

L’sorcerer’s apprentice. ha lo smooth lookhairless who can’t forget he was born nerd to then rise to the role of Prophet. Of innovation, of the network, of the 4.0 company, Musk ElonSouth African with many variations, is in fact the richest man in the world. But also the saddest. This “weeping” attitude does not heal the wounds caused by the bullying suffered as a child and by the father’s indifference to his “visions” which are always innovative but not always understandable or acceptable.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk, the appeal to Italy: “I’m worried, more children or you will disappear”

It is not Tesla but he used this logo to create cars that are often easily forgotten and therefore successful, where the sign, the car design is probably entrusted to an algorithm and therefore perfectly anonymous for an audience of compliant and adoring subjects. A Tesla is worth more than it is, because it represents the passport for personal liability, towards the planet, towards cities and towards societies. The of him.

Patience if it costs more than any other similar model, and if our sorcerer’s apprentice has understood perfectly that with the senses of guilt (of humanity) you make business and look at the voice Bezos or Gates, his roommates in the billionaire rankings, and with a passion for multimillion-dollar planetary travel in place, why do you want to be able to say: where were you on vacation? And answer: in orbit or on Mars. But does this help? Sure to build a I am intergalactic like its that by buying theTwitter bird he saw fit to purge the colossus with a horse diet, with no return, and with the livid face of someone who doesn’t need to win to be right.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

