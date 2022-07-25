An affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin? All false says the directly concerned Elon Musk who denies having had a flirtation with Nicole Shanahan in December of last year, when she and Brin were separated but still living together.

The head of Tesla and SpaceX, on Sunday evening published a series of denials on Twitter, defining the article in the Wall Street Journal that first reported the news of the liason as “completely false”. “This is total nonsense. Sergey and I are friends and last night we were at a party together! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with lots of other people around. Nothing romantic ”.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

This is Musk’s tweet that “The WSJ should have a high journalistic standard and, right now, is way below the tabloids.” “The WSJ should publish stories that are actually important to their readers and that have a solid factual basis, not random third party rumors.” According to Wsjamong the incompatibilities there would be the role of Musk, Brin’s longtime friend so much that the latter helped the South African entrepreneur when Tesla was on the verge of bankruptcy (with a check for half a million). And, as a sign of gratitude, one of the first electric SUVs in the house was delivered.

According to Musk, the richest man in the world, “political attacks against me will intensify” after he publicly shunned the US Democratic Party and vowed to vote Republican. In recent months, his private life has been subjected to intense scrutiny, including the news that in November 2021 he would have twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive of his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. All of this happened just a month before his second child with singer Grimes was born through a surrogate mother, meaning Musk is now the father of nine children with three different women. He is also currently engaged in a legal battle over his abandoned plan to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion.

News of the alleged liason is not good for Mr. Tesla’s fortune. Brin, according to reports from the WSJ, has already ordered the managers of his assets to sell holdings in Musk’s holdings. The extent of Brin’s personal investments in Musk’s businesses is unknown, and it is unclear whether there have already been sales. Musk is the richest person in the world with a fortune of $ 242 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Brin is the eighth richest, with a net worth of $ 94.6 billion.