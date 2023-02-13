Musk “Heizi” sent Tesla’s FSD negative advertisement to the Super Bowl at his own expense of 4 million yuan

Green Hills Software (Green Hills Software) CEO Dan O’Dowd (Dan O’Dowd) is also Musk’s biggest “black fan”. In order to publicly oppose the safety of Tesla’s FSD automatic driving, he is even willing to spend Millions of dollars to send negative advertisements of Tesla FSD to the Super Bowl of the “Spring Festival Gala” in the United States.

“Super Boal” is the largest sporting event in the United States. Hundreds of millions of viewers around the world watched the game that day.Therefore, its advertising fee is also world-class, and the advertising price per 30 seconds is as high as 7 million US dollars.

However, in this year’s Super Bowl commercial, an advertisement that publicly questioned Tesla’s FSD will be broadcast. The leader behind it is Dan O’Dowd, and the advertising video is produced by the Dunn Project operated by him.

The Dunn Project is an organization established to report Tesla FSD technical issues. According to his disclosure, they invested about 598,000 US dollars (about 4 million yuan) in this Super Bowl advertisement.

It is understood that the video is not so much a negative advertisement for Tesla FSD as it is a display of various scenarios of Tesla FSD system failure:

For example, the Tesla FSD will hit children on the crosswalk in front of the school, swing for no reason when driving, and hit the baby carriage.The inability to recognize the stop sign on the school bus, the inability to recognize the no-entry sign, and even the reverse direction are the sad technology of the false propaganda of abnormal noise.

At the end of the video, there is questioning and criticism of NHTSA, the US Highway Traffic Safety Administration, why Tesla is legally allowed to use the FSD function.

After the Super Bowl ad, the Dunn project also plans to continue to release advertisements through television and various print media, warning of the dangers of Tesla FSD and requiring countermeasures.

At present, Musk is still silent about the negative advertisement of Tesla FSD on the Super Bowl advertisement.