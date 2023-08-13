Musk, life as a transhumanist. His creed? The theory of Simulated Reality

Elon Musk and the new Twitter logo

Musk, a lifetime of about transhuman. The “Simulated Reality” philosophy at the heart of Tesla, X and co.

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, capital of South Africa. Known worldwide as the “entrepreneur of impossible challenges” he is CEO of Space X, of which he is also technical director, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI he is the recent owner and president of X, the former Twitter, after he was a regular user of it.

It is currently (August 2023) –according to the specialized magazine Forbes- richest person in the world with assets of approximately $241 billion. A difficult childhood with her father in South Africa, bullied, has now broken relations with him while her mother was a model and dietician. He graduated first in Economics and then in Physics in Pennsylvania (USA). At the age of only 24, he moved to Stanford University, also in the USA, to do a PhD in Physics but left almost immediately, dedicating himself to business and entrepreneurship. He has been a US citizen since 2002. He IS Tesla CEOthe most famous electric car multinational in the world.

His technical and scientific feats are universally known but there is still a little-known aspect of the US tycoon: he is a Transhumanist. Transhumanism is a philosophy and an international movement that considers Science and Technology as the main allies in humanity to improve it. The first to talk about it in 1957 was the British biologist and geneticist Julian Huxley in the essay “New Bottles for New Wine”.

The term was then taken up and used in the USA by the founder of Transhumanism FM-30 (Fereidoun M. Esfandiary) and later by Max More, a transhumanist in the Extropian version. The cultural roots of Transhumanism, also indicated with H+, are in the Enlightenment and positivist philosophy. H+ has – among other things – the goal of defeating aging through advanced research. The biochemist Aubrey de Gray and the founder of Google, Larry Page, deal with this issue.

