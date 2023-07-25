Musk must reconsider plans for Tesla plant in Grünheide

A battery factory already exists in Grünheide and is to be expanded. Tesla plans to double the storage capacity of battery cells from 50 to 100 gigawatt hours per year. Around 11,000 employees currently work in Grünheide and produce around 250,000 vehicles a year. Environmental and nature conservationists have seen dangers since construction began because part of the factory is located in the water protection area.

The water association Strausberg-Erkner (WSE), which supplies Tesla, hopes for the protection of the water: “The association trusts in the professional and appropriate decision of the LfU as the approval authority in terms of securing the drinking water supply for the 170,000 people in the association area,” said spokeswoman Sandra Ponesky of the German Press Agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

