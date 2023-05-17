Musk on Home Office: “Laptop Class Lives in La La Land”

Elon Musk is not a friend of the home office – neither at Tesla nor on Twitter. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Elon Musk said he thinks working from home is “morally wrong” and that “laptop classes live in la-la-land”. The billionaire said in a CNBC interview that remote workers “need to get off their damn moral high horse.” Musk had told Tesla employees last year that they could either work full-time in the office or quit.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Elon Musk slammed teleworkers on Tuesday, asking why it was fair that they could work remotely when the people who prepare and deliver their food couldn’t.

“It’s absurd to assume they have to go to work when you don’t,” Musk said in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber. “I think it’s morally wrong.”

The billionaire likened working from home to Marie Antoinette’s famous exclamation that people should eat cake. He said he believes the “laptop classes live in la-la land.”

“But the people who make your food can’t work from home?”

“They really want to work from home and they’re forcing everyone who built your car to work at the factory,” Musk said, “and the people who prepare your food that’s being delivered aren’t allowed to work from home.” ? The people fixing your house can’t work from home, but can you? Do you think that’s morally right? It’s not OK.”

Musk said he thinks remote workers “need to get off the goddamn moral high horse of working from home bullshit because they’re telling everyone else not to work from home while they’re doing it.”

The Tesla CEO added that he believes there are some exceptions to the need for office work and that he doesn’t expect workers to do the same amount of work as he does, just work 40 hours in the office — even if they do you can do it in the office in less than five days.

Musk gave Tesla employees an ultimatum: back to the office or quit

When the pandemic struck, Tesla implemented a remote working policy for office workers, but factory workers still had to come into the factory for their shifts.

Last summer, Musk called Tesla employees back to the office and gave them an ultimatum: Either they return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or they quit. Just a few weeks later started the electric car company with pursuing, when employees signed in at the office. Musk called too Twitter staff back to the office shortly after taking over the company.

Check out the original article Business Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings