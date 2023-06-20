Musk on Tesla: “The performance of the stock depends on the autonomous driving node”

Tesla CEO, Elon Muskbelieves the electric car maker’s market capitalization is directly tied to the company’s ability to solve the knot autonomous drivingMusk said at the conference VivaTech of Paris, interviewed by the heir to the LVMH empire, Antoine Arnault. The EV maker’s CEO believes the stock could rise or fall depending on Tesla’s ability to develop cars with self-driving capabilities.

The young Arnault, son of the French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault joked to Musk about Tesla’s impressive market cap currently at $827 billionnoting that it devalued the valuation of luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Musk, investors are betting on autonomous driving

Tesla’s CEO suggested he has little insight into stock price movements. “Ratings are a weird thing,” Musk said. “I happened to tweet: “Hey, I think the Tesla stock price is too high and then see the stock price go up further.”

But the South African entrepreneur also suggested that the electric car maker’s market capitalization was tied to whether the company could perfect self-driving technology.

“Actually the value of society is mostly on the basis of autonomy,” Musk said. “If we look at our total vehicle production, this year is almost 2 million vehicles or something like that. But that’s still just the 2% of total vehicle production.

“The potential for autonomous driving and the value of autonomy is so great, that even if you have a small percentage chance of autonomous driving, it’s incredibly valuable,” Musk continued. Furthermore, he also reiterated the idea that Tesla owners will be able to transform their vehicles into a fleet of self-driving robotaxis, an idea that was expected to be implemented again in 2020.

Musk has said for several years that Tesla is close to self-driving solutions, but the company’s cars still only provide advanced driver assistance features. The eccentric businessman also hinted that this milestone could be reached this year.

Tesla among Wall Street’s Fantastic 7

Seven companies are driving Wall Street’s stunning year-to-date rally. Analysts have dubbed them the formidable seven.

These are the tech giants: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms e Tesla, the latter often considered more of a tech company than an automotive company. Shares of the Elon Musk-led company gained nearly 112% on the stock market in the first six months of the year, which translates into an increase in market value of $436 billion to a total of $830 billion or ever closer to the threshold symbolic of 1 trillion of dollars of market cap. Target already achieved for the first time in October 2021, before the sell-off.

No other automaker comes close to these numbers. For example the Japanese giant, Toyota has a market value of almost 224 billion dollarswhile the main rival Volkswagen has a market capitalization around 80 billion dollars. While the market value of Ford and of 58 billion of dollars and that of General Motors and of 53 billion of dollars.

Going back to Wall Street’s record numbers, it should be remembered that the main index, the S&P 500 has crossed the threshold of the bull market just a few days ago, jumping to a higher value of the 20% compared to the lows tested in October 2022. Driven upwards mainly by the Apple stock which, in last Thursday’s session, it closed at $186 a share. And the race for Apple wouldn’t be over since Dan Ivesan analyst at Wedbush Securities, believes AAPL shares could reach its target price of $240 by next summer, then causing the capitalization to jump a $4 trillion approaching 2025.