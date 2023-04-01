The CEO and co-founder of Tesla, Elon Muskwould be planning a visit in Chinese already in April for a possible meeting with the Chinese premier Li Qiangaccording to reports from the agency Reutersciting two people familiar with the facts.

China is Tesla’s second largest market after the United States but above all Gigafactory di Shanghai it is the electric automaker’s largest manufacturing hub. Musk’s alleged visit would be his first following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and at a time of high tensions between the United States and China.

Also according to Reuters reports, Musk intends to build a plant for the production of batteries in the USA, but in collaboration with the main Chinese manufacturer of the CATL segment – Contemporary Amperex Technology. According to the source, there would have been contacts between Elon Musk and the White House on the subject in recent days.

Tesla Investigates 50,000 Model Xs

Returning to the discussion of Tesla cars a few days ago National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US transportation regulator, said it had opened an investigation into about 50.000 Tesla Model Xmanufactured in 2022 and 2023, to check if there are problems related to a possible malfunction of the seat belts.

The investigations in question would have been opened after the regulatory authority received two complaints reporting malfunctions in the front seat belts, and in particular on the operating mechanism of the pretensioners.

NHTSA has opened a so-called preliminary assessment “to evaluate the extent, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”

However, this is just the latest case involving the company headed by Elon Musk. Just a few months ago, in February, Tesla was forced to update the software su 360.000 of its electric cars to address failures in the technology of autonomous driving. But not just in early March, regulators launched another investigation after the owners of two Teslas reported that the steering wheel of your car has come off from their cars as they drove.

Tesla, installed 3,000 Solar Roof systems in the US, under the predictions of Musk

While just yesterday a new search for Wood Mackenzieaccording to which, Tesla has only installed 3.000 sistemi Solar Roof in the US since he advertised the technology seven years ago. The alleged installation rate is well below Tesla’s guidance and ambitions for what it previously called its “solar glass” roof tiles. Wood Mackenzie notes that in late 2019, the company said it was aiming to produce 1,000 solar roofs per week and install 1,000 per week in the first half of 2020.

Tesla Solar Roof’s average weekly installations reached just 21 units in 2022, according to Wood Mackenzie, who reported that Tesla reached a high of 32 average weekly installations in the United States in the first quarter of last year.