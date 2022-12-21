WASHINGTON. Twenty-four hours after the poll with which the people of Twitter (with 57.5%) asked him to leave his position as CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk replies: «I will resign as CEO as soon as I have found someone sufficiently crazy to want the job,” said the owner of Tesla who bought the social network at the end of October for 44 billion dollars. However, it will not be his definitive exit from Twitter, he will keep control of the teams that manage the software and servers for himself.

Musk has always respected the outcome of the polls he launched on Twitter, and this time the delay with which he had commented on the outcome was perplexing. On Sunday he went to Doha to watch the World Cup final. A photo immortalized him next to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and son-in-law of the former president.

Many investors on Wall Street have also asked Musk to take a step back and recently, even within his Tesla, questions have arisen about his ability to manage two giants such as the pioneering electric car company and Twitter. There have also been complaints that Musk has transferred engineers and software experts from the so-called parent company to the social network, scaring Tesla in a moment of difficulty, amidst reduced orders in China, collapse of the stock market and fears for entry in 2023 in a downturn in the world economy. Musk himself would admit that he has too much to worry about.

According to the South African billionaire, however, finding someone who really wants and has the ability to get a handle on the complex mosaic of Twitter is not easy. Yet the Bloomberg agency underlined yesterday that some candidates would come forward.

There is also a list of “ideal” personalities, such as Sheryl Sandberg, the former chief operating officer of Meta (a company that controls Facebook) capable of strengthening advertising on the platform.

On the other hand, the road for Jack Dorsey, a friend of Musk, who he defended several times and already on the previous board of directors, seems closed.