Overseas Network, February 28. According to a report by Fox News in the United States on February 27, Tesla CEO Elon Musk regained the “throne” of the world‘s richest man. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth The total is $187.1 billion.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury goods giant LVMH, once replaced Musk as the world‘s richest man in mid-December 2022, and has maintained this title until January 26, 2023. Arnault has a net worth of $185.3 billion.

In January of this year, as certified by Guinness World Records, Musk has lost about US$182 billion in personal wealth since November 2021, breaking the Guinness World Record for the “largest loss of personal wealth”. A Guinness World Record official report stated that Musk’s actual loss of personal wealth may be close to 200 billion U.S. dollars. Fox News stated that in December 2022, Tesla’s stock price plummeted, and most of Musk’s wealth is closely related to Tesla. This time Musk became the richest man in the world again, also due to the recent rise in Tesla’s stock price. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)











