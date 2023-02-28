Home Business Musk regains the title of world’s richest man, surpassing LVMH CEO-News Center-Nanhai Net
Business

Musk regains the title of world’s richest man, surpassing LVMH CEO-News Center-Nanhai Net

by admin
Musk regains the title of world’s richest man, surpassing LVMH CEO-News Center-Nanhai Net

Elon Musk (data map)

Overseas Network, February 28. According to a report by Fox News in the United States on February 27, Tesla CEO Elon Musk regained the “throne” of the world‘s richest man. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth The total is $187.1 billion.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury goods giant LVMH, once replaced Musk as the world‘s richest man in mid-December 2022, and has maintained this title until January 26, 2023. Arnault has a net worth of $185.3 billion.

In January of this year, as certified by Guinness World Records, Musk has lost about US$182 billion in personal wealth since November 2021, breaking the Guinness World Record for the “largest loss of personal wealth”. A Guinness World Record official report stated that Musk’s actual loss of personal wealth may be close to 200 billion U.S. dollars. Fox News stated that in December 2022, Tesla’s stock price plummeted, and most of Musk’s wealth is closely related to Tesla. This time Musk became the richest man in the world again, also due to the recent rise in Tesla’s stock price. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)




Original title: Musk regained the title of world‘s richest man and overtook LVMH CEO

Editor in charge: Lin Hongwei

See also  Meloni does not win hands down and it is time for a showdown with Salvini and Berlusconi

You may also like

Pd, from sardines to redfish: this is why...

March pensions increases, here we go! That’s how...

Weather, extreme month March. Russian cold and heavy...

Prodi dictates the line to Schlein: “First bring...

Mps: second shareholder Axa eliminates 8% stake. The...

Copper prices stabilize in the short term and...

Saipem: revenues +53% to 10 billion in 2022....

Prodi dictates the line to Schlein: “First bring...

Migrants, Piantedosi: “I’m not inhuman, the tragedy was...

Banco BPM announces launch of 10 million buyback...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy