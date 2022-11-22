Home Business Musk reinstates Trump on Twitter. Tycoon: “I’m not interested”
Musk reinstates Trump on Twitter. Tycoon: "I'm not interested"

I’m not interested in returning to Twitter. Thus the former US president after a small majority in a poll organized by the new owner Elon Musk voted in favor of reinstating his account on social media after the ban. Just over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll, and 51.8% were in favor of reinstatement. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted. Trump’s Twitter account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on Jan. 8, 2021, began racking up followers and by 10pm on Saturday had nearly 100,000

Trump initially appeared unenthusiastic. “I don’t see why,” the former president said via video when asked by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting if he plans to return to Twitter. The former president said he would stick to his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his startup Trump Media & Technology Group, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well” . Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

