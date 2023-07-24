Home » Musk renews Twitter logo: it changes to a stylized ‘X’
Business

Musk renews Twitter logo: it changes to a stylized ‘X’

by admin
Musk renews Twitter logo: it changes to a stylized ‘X’

Elon Musk has decided to revolutionize the Twitter logo, replacing the well-known blue bird with a stylized ‘X’. This move is part of the billionaire’s plans to turn the service into a multipurpose application.

On Saturday night, Musk invited his 149 million followers to submit an ‘X’ logo. Then he chose one of the proposed designs and made it his new profile picture. He confirmed in responses to followers that he intends to adopt it as an interim design, which “will probably change later, it will certainly be perfected”.

In the process of crowdsourcing the logo, Musk changed his profile information to “X.com,” a web address that now redirects to corresponding user pages on twitter.com. Together with Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter, Musk said the change is part of a broader overhaul that will see the ‘Twitter’ branding and blue bird completely removed.

Musk’s stated intentions for Twitter have changed over time. Initially, his goal was to eliminate bots from the service and preserve free speech. Since then, he’s been talking about Twitter as an accelerator for the delivery of X, his vision for a universal app similar to Tencent Holdings’ WeChat.

See also  Gutter and tunnel under the port, 11 billion to relaunch Genoa

You may also like

5 Major Events in the Financial Market: Fed’s...

Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro...

Mazda CX-60, The revenge of the diesel

Musk says goodbye to the Twitter bird

Transport strike: today probable difficulties in Rome, Milan...

Meiya Optoelectronics: Leading the Way in Innovation to...

Expert: Why Swiss trains are more punctual than...

Elon Musk Teases Twitter’s Upcoming Logo Change to...

She wants to be better than the investors...

Pd, Uggetti sticks Schlein in front of Bonaccini:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy