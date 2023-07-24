Musk renews Twitter logo: it changes to a stylized ‘X’

Elon Musk has decided to revolutionize the Twitter logo, replacing the well-known blue bird with a stylized ‘X’. This move is part of the billionaire’s plans to turn the service into a multipurpose application.

On Saturday night, Musk invited his 149 million followers to submit an ‘X’ logo. Then he chose one of the proposed designs and made it his new profile picture. He confirmed in responses to followers that he intends to adopt it as an interim design, which “will probably change later, it will certainly be perfected”.

In the process of crowdsourcing the logo, Musk changed his profile information to “X.com,” a web address that now redirects to corresponding user pages on twitter.com. Together with Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter, Musk said the change is part of a broader overhaul that will see the ‘Twitter’ branding and blue bird completely removed.

Musk’s stated intentions for Twitter have changed over time. Initially, his goal was to eliminate bots from the service and preserve free speech. Since then, he’s been talking about Twitter as an accelerator for the delivery of X, his vision for a universal app similar to Tencent Holdings’ WeChat.

