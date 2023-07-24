Home » Musk says goodbye to the Twitter bird
Business

Musk says goodbye to the Twitter bird

by admin
Musk says goodbye to the Twitter bird

Hours later, veteran manager Linda Yaccarino, who Musk appointed as Twitter’s new boss in May, spoke up. It’s extremely rare – in life and in business – that you get a second chance to make a big impression, she tweeted. “Twitter has made a huge impact and changed the way we communicate. Now X will go further and transform the global city square.” X will be “the future state of unlimited interactivity, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities with a focus on audio, video, messaging and payments/banking”.

See also  Pd, Campania stands with De Luca on autonomy: anti-Schlein revolt in Naples

You may also like

Transport strike: today probable difficulties in Rome, Milan...

Meiya Optoelectronics: Leading the Way in Innovation to...

Expert: Why Swiss trains are more punctual than...

Elon Musk Teases Twitter’s Upcoming Logo Change to...

She wants to be better than the investors...

Pd, Uggetti sticks Schlein in front of Bonaccini:...

The Rapid Growth of China’s Industrial Internet Market:...

Why a correction shouldn’t come as a surprise...

Spain, Feijòo 1st but Vox collapses. Decisive independentists,...

Opinary: Berlin startup is taken over by Adtech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy