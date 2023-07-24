Musk says goodbye to the Vogel logo

Hours later, veteran manager Linda Yaccarino, who Musk appointed as Twitter’s new boss in May, spoke up. It’s extremely rare – in life and in business – that you get a second chance to make a big impression, she tweeted. “Twitter has made a huge impact and changed the way we communicate. Now X will go further and transform the global city square.” X will be “the future state of unlimited interactivity, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities with a focus on audio, video, messaging and payments/banking”. Before joining Twitter, Yaccarino ran the advertising business at media giant NBCUniversal.

However, the innovation was met with skepticism on Twitter. Marketing expert Adamson said the change will confuse many Twitter users who are already annoyed by Musk’s other big innovations. “You won’t understand,” Adamson explained.

