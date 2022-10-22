Tesla CEO Elon Musk Photo: JORDAN VONDERHAAR/Bloomberg via Getty Images

To gain greater control over the electric vehicle battery supply chain, Tesla has decided to build a lithium refinery in the Texas Gulf of Mexico.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed the plan during a conference call Wednesday, answering a question from an analyst about the progress of the company’s latest 4680 battery pack technology.

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, has been considering the project for several months and is also considering at least one other site in Louisiana, Bloomberg previously reported. Tesla told Texas regulators that it plans to build a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery near Corpus Christi to process the raw ore material into materials easier to produce batteries.

Musk has called lithium prices “insanely expensive” and has repeatedly encouraged entrepreneurs to create lithium-refining facilities to ease supply bottlenecks for the key raw material used in lithium-ion batteries. (Fortune Chinese Network)

Translated by: Liu Jinlong

Reviewer: Wang Hao