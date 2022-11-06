Elon Musk said the company “has seen a significant drop in revenue” as advertisers cut their use of social media platform Twitter Inc. (TWTR), in addition to moving to lay off potentially thousands of employees.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk blamed the ad cuts on “advocacy groups putting pressure on advertisers.” He said the company made no changes to content moderation and tried to address activists’ concerns. “Extremely chaotic!” he said, citing the move as an attack on free speech.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that companies including food company General Mills Inc. (GIS), Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Several of the biggest advertisers in the company stopped advertising on Twitter after Musk took over the company.

…