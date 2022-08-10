Elon Musk sold 7,924,107 Tesla shares worth approximately $ 6.9 billion, according to a series of documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The weighted average price was $ 869.09, while the sales took place on August 5, 8 and 9.

To a question from a Twitter user, who asked him if the sales were over, he replied: “Yes. In the event (hopefully unlikely) that Twitter forces me to close this deal and some equity partners don’t show up, it’s important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock. “