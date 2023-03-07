Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Elon Musk has attempted to sell plants from the Twitter office building to employees, according to an unnamed company engineer on the “BBC“. Since taking over Twitter, Musk has been desperate to cut costs and increase the company’s revenue. Musk has already auctioned office furniture.

To boost Twitter’s earnings, according to an anonymous engineer working with the “BBC“ spoke, tried to get Twitter employees to buy his office plants. The engineer, whose name was not given by the BBC because he is still employed by Twitter, said Musk’s focus with the company is money. He said Musk fired the company’s cleaning and catering staff.

“There’s so many things broken and nobody’s taking care of them that you see this inconsistent behavior,” the engineer said, according to the BBC.

Cockroaches in the New York office

Business Insider previously reported that cockroaches had been spotted in Twitter’s New York office, and employees said they were starting to smell. It all happened after Musk decided not to renegotiate the cleaners’ contracts.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October and has since taken drastic measures to cut costs and save the company from bankruptcy, he says. Musk said in early November that Twitter was losing more than $4 million a day.

Actions taken by Musk include laying off thousands of employees. Shortly after Musk’s acquisition, he halved Twitter’s workforce and eliminated free food at the company.

Several sued Twitter

Twitter has been sued for failing to pay some bills, including millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters, a lawsuit shows. Another company sued Twitter, alleging that the company owed him more than $390,000 for branded items, including t-shirts, socks, stickers, and a “swag gift box” for Musk himself.

In addition to cutting costs, Musk has sought to increase the company’s revenue. He said Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue” after the acquisition as some advertisers dropped out of the partnership. As of 2021, advertising accounted for nearly 90 percent of the company’s total revenue, according to financial records. The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter’s revenue fell about 40 percent in December compared to the same month in 2021.

To generate more money outside of advertising, Musk revamped Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service. Now fees of eight US dollars per month are required. But he has also resorted to more unorthodox methods to raise funds: He auctioned off hundreds of items from Twitter’s office furniture, including commercial kitchen appliances, statues, coffee makers and office chairs.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s inquiry about whether he sold the plants to employees.

