Recently, it was reported that after Musk officially took over Twitter, General Motors suspended paid advertising on Twitter, saying it wanted to get more information about the direction of the platform under Musk’s leadership. Normal steps when a media platform goes through a major change.

GM said in a statement Friday that it was reaching out to Twitter to understand where the platform is headed. GM said it would continue to communicate with customers on Twitter and said the freeze on paid advertising was temporary. GM is currently the only major automaker to suspend advertising after Musk took over, although about a dozen brands are known to have asked to suspend their advertising on Twitter.

Well-known designer and Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker took a different tack, not waiting to see if Musk’s bid for Twitter would go through. On the day news of the acquisition broke, he deleted his account. His car company is still on the platform.

Ad sales reportedly accounted for more than 90% of Twitter’s second-quarter revenue. In a presentation to advertisers in May, several advertising and brand bureaus were skeptical and concerned about Twitter’s future.

In a lengthy post aimed specifically at advertisers, Musk specifically noted: “Advertising, when done well, can make you happy, entertained and informed; it can show you a service or a product…you never knew it. It’s there, but it’s for you… Low-relevance ads are spam, but high-relevance ads are actually content!” In addition, he thanked the brands that were still advertising on Twitter, adding: “Let’s create something extraordinary together,” he wrote at the end of the post.

Editor’s summary: Musk has shown a low profile for advertisers immediately after acquiring Twitter. After all, advertising sales are Twitter’s main source of income, but major advertisers are also cautiously considering Musk’s development after taking over Twitter. . In particular, General Motors, as a competitor, Musk can now say “both a player and a referee”. For the changes in advertising in the automotive field, it is still necessary to determine the future direction.