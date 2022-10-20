“China is facing a kind of recession, mainly in the real estate market. Europe has a kind of energy-induced recession ”. Thus the number one and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, in the earnings call with analysts and the media, called to comment on the quarterly of the American electric car giant.

The North American economy, Musk continued, “is in good health, although the Fed is raising interest rates more than it should. But I believe that in the end he will realize it and go back to lowering them ”.