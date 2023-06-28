Musk, the most influential man in the world uses ketamine. Bomb on Silicon Valley

“Elon Musk uses ketamine to fight depression”, the WSJ bombshell on the Twitter patron

Elon Musk personally makes use of ketamine: says the “Wall Street Journal“, and the person directly concerned, instead of denying, has woven on Twitter the praise of the anesthetic drug as a remedy for depression. The managing director of Tesla e SpaceX he would take ketamine in small doses, according to an anonymous witness quoted by the US newspaper.

In a message posted on Twitter just yesterday, Musk stated that “ketamine taken occasionally is a better option” than drugs commonly prescribed in the United States for the treatment of depression; an opinion that the entrepreneur claims to have developed on the basis of the experience of “friends”.

Musk he also railed against the scourge of easy prescriptions by psychiatric drugs in the United States, stating that in that country “people are being zombified by the force of SSRIs”, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

