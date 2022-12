Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk continues to sell Tesla shares, creating a lot of discontent among the carmaker’s investors. An official document has revealed that this week alone, from Monday to Wednesday, Musk sold about 22 million shares, worth more than $3.5 billion. Numbers that make it one of the most substantial sales operations, and which bring the total number of Tesla shares sold by Musk to around 40 billion dollars since the beginning of the year. Now, according to data from Refinitiv, participation…