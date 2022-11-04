Twitter suffered a “huge drop in revenue” due to advertisers pausing advertising on the social media platform. The alarm was raised by Elon Musk himself, the recently new owner of the company. In a tweet, Tesla’s CEO blamed “activist groups lobbying advertisers.”

“Twitter has had a huge drop in revenue, due to activist groups lobbying advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we’ve done everything we can to placate the activists. Extremely messed up! They are trying to destroy free speech in America, ”reads Elon Musk’s tweet.

Musk reiterated the concept by speaking at the Baron Investment Conference. “We haven’t made any changes to our operations,” Musk said on stage at the event. “And we’ve done our best to appease them and nothing works. So this is a major concern. And I think this is frankly an attack on the First Amendment ”.

In recent days, large companies such as General Motors, General Mills, Audi and the advertising giant IPG have suspended advertising spending on Twitter.