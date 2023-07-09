Musk vs. Zuckerberg: More teasing than cage fighting

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to have given up their fight in real life, merely exchanging cheap taunts on their respective platforms. Getty Images

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are still at each other’s throats even after the introduction of threads – at least literally.

But instead of a cage, their respective social platforms are now the battle arenas.

The dispute has intensified after Twitter threatened to sue Meta over threads.

The feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, which continues to escalate after Threads started, is getting a bit unfortunate.

The two tech billionaires just couldn’t resist bickering like schoolchildren in public for the past few weeks. We were to believe this would culminate in a bitter cage fight, but in reality they just keep exchanging cheap taunts against each other online.

On Thursday, just a day after Zuck’s new passion, Threads, launched, it was revealed that Musk was threatening to sue Meta over his Twitter clone. The clone was unveiled amid yet another collapse of the “Twitter app.”

Alex Spiro, Musk’s attorney, sent Zuckerberg a legal notice seen by Business Insider, expressing “serious concerns” that “trade secrets and other intellectual property” were used by Twitter to develop Threads.

The letter even claims that Meta “hired dozens of former Twitter employees” (yes, the same Twitter employees Musk no longer needed after he fired them) and hired them to develop a Twitter knockoff.

Meta’s Communications Director Andy Stone explained on Threadsthat “no one on the Threads development team is a former Twitter employee.”

Some were quick to point out how pathetic it was, including Sheel Mohnot, a San Francisco-based venture capitalist, tweeted a copy of the legal threat from Musk’s attorney to Zuckerberg with a succinct summary of the situation: “That’s lame from @elonmusk in my opinion.”

As expected, Musk also took to Twitter to comment on the new threat: “Competition is good, cheating is not,” he tweeted.

But Zuck has done little to hide the fact that this is personal to him.

The meta boss’s habit of posting on threads has shown that he’s still obsessed with fighting Musk – in his threads (if we want to call them that), which mostly consist of replies to or about UFC fighters make fun of the twitter owner.

Zuckerberg has indicated that he “only in the first round” of this fight located. He has also responded with crying and laughing emojis to an artist’s depiction of him standing shirtless and tattered in a ring, raising his hand in the supposed winner of this very public fight.

How seriously Musk should take all this is still open. Threads may or may not prove to be a “Twitter killer.” According to Alex Heath of The Verge Threads has already reached 48 million signups, although analysts believe it will take more than rapid growth to oust Twitter.

The only thing that might keep Musk and Zuckerberg in check is the fact that they each have an adult in the room, preventing a total mess in the jungle.

In Musk’s case, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino may bring the level-headedness her colleague clearly lacks. With Twitter’s ad revenue flowing in the past few months, it’s positive relationships rather than rivalries that Musk should be prioritizing in order to boost revenue.

For Zuckerberg, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri offers a sobering presence. On Thursday, Mosseri conceded that while there is reason to be happy about how the launch has gone, there is “a lot of basics” are still missing in the app. This includes hashtags, a “followers” feed, and a messaging feature, meaning Threads is still a fledgling project.

Zuckerberg should recognize that, too, and focus on improving his pet project, even as Musk continues to bombard him with accusations and cease and desist letters.

