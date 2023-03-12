Musk wants to build his own “Utopian town”: all employees move in and become the “mayor”

A few days ago, according to reports, according to land records such as land deeds and information from people familiar with the matter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has newly purchased thousands of acres of pastures and farmland outside Austin, the capital of Texas, where he is planning to build his own. town.

During a meeting with landowners and estate agents, the report said,Musk and his employees describe the idea as a “Texas utopia” along the Colorado River, where employees could live and work.

Currently, Austin is home to Tesla headquarters, The Boring Company headquarters, and Musk’s own residence.

Sources said that executives at The Boring Company have discussed and studied incorporating the town into Bastrop County, about 35 miles (about 56 kilometers) from Austin, so that Musk could be in his own city. Formulating regulations is equivalent to the “mayor” of a small town.

Musk and his executives hope that employees in the area, including Tesla and SpaceX employees, will be able to live in new homes at below-market rents.

According to land records such as title deeds, in the past three years,Musk’s companies or companies related to their executives have purchased at least 3,500 acres (about 14 square kilometers) of land in the Austin area, which adds up to about four times the size of New York’s Central Park.