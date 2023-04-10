Elon Musk and that penchant for Italy: “He is inspired by Enrico Fermi”

Elon Musk he is taking an interest to Italy. The billionaire founder of Tesla and also recently owner of Twitter, seems to have our country at heart. His tweet from a few days ago: “Italy is disappearing!“, has not gone unnoticed, but behind that chirping there would be much more. This was revealed by an Italian collaborator of Musk, a computer scientist 29-year-old Italian who has been helping him for some time development of the social platform. “Musk – explains Andrea Stroppa to Corriere della Sera – often does considerations on the denatality in Italy. You care deeply about our country. She did a parallel con the Roman Empiresaying that one of the contributing factors to the disappearance of the empire was just the collapse of the birth rate“.

“Solutions? He – continues Stroppa to the Corriere – he never gives advice. He is an entrepreneur who cares about childcare and invests in education, which is part of ours well being. If there is a welfare system around it is easier view future perspectives and then think about having children. Today there is an absence of prospects. But if we don’t give space for young people we’re not going anywhere. Elon Musk does work twenty and thirty year olds. And certainly not in stock, he says launch rockets for SpaceX, and puts the programs in his hands of intelligence artificial for Tesla. It is inspired by Enrico Fermi, she loves him very much. Fermi at 23 was already a university professor. We should go back to the times of via Panisperna. He dreamed of more. That’s what lacks to this country: the dream“.

