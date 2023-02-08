Home Business Musk will announce on March 1 that the third chapter of Tesla’s grand plan and the second chapter are unfinished – yqqlm
Musk will announce on March 1 that the third chapter of Tesla's grand plan and the second chapter are unfinished

Musk will announce on March 1 that the third chapter of Tesla's grand plan and the second chapter are unfinished

On February 8th, Musk announced on Twitter today,At the Tesla Investor Day event on March 1, he will announce the third chapter of Tesla’s grand plan (Master Plan Part 3).

The event will be held at the Tesla Giga Texas factory in the United States, where Tesla’s new strategy will be announced.

Musk said that the third chapter will show the company’s future development path in the direction of global sustainable energy.

According to Musk’s previous revelations, the third part of Tesla’s grand plan may involve expanding Tesla’s scale, as well as parts of SpaceX and Boring.

In 2006, Musk announced the first chapter of Tesla’s grand vision. The basic content is as follows:

Step 1: Create a model with a small production volume, which must be expensive;

Step 2: Use the money earned to develop a model with moderate output and relatively low price;

The third step: use the money earned to create a mass-produced model at an affordable price;

Step 4: Provide solar power.

It took 10 years, and the first chapter was basically completed by 2016.

Musk then announced the second chapter of Tesla’s grand vision. The basic content is as follows:

1. Create stunningly efficient, aesthetically pleasing solar panels with integrated power storage

2. Expand the product line of electric vehicles to meet the needs of various market segments

3. Through a large number of fleet learning functions, develop an automatic driving technology that is 10 times safer than human manual driving

4. Let the vehicle make money for you by sharing it when it is idle.

According to Musk’s vision, most car owners use only 5% to 10% of their vehicles every day. They can add their cars to the Tesla shared fleet and earn income when the owners are working or on vacation, which greatly offsets, and may even exceed, Musk’s vision. Monthly loan or lease costs.

At present, the second chapter of Tesla’s grand plan has not yet been completed.

