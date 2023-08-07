Musk will pay for labor disputes caused by a Tweet

Elon Musk and the new Twitter logo

Elon Musk announces he will pay everyone for labor disputes caused by tweets

Fired, or mobbed, or in any case targeted by a boss at work for one too many tweets. The archives are full of stories gone bad. It is often difficult to defend yourself. But from today the problem of legal fees, for those who want to unload their work frustrations or office problems via Twitter. Elon Musk will take care of it. Not in person, of course, but through a legal staff who, completely free of charge, will follow every legal aspect of a dispute at work arising from the use of social media.

Musk himself announced it, through X, as Twitter is now called. Users, including many celebrities and influencers, have occasionally found themselves in troubled waters with their employers over controversial issues they posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform. “If you have been treated unfairly by your employer because of posting or liking something on this platform, we will pay your legal bill,” he wrote on the site. “No limit. Let us know.”

Musk did not provide details on how users might request their money. Since the mogul bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, his advertising business has plummeted, in part due to his looser approach to blocking hate speech and the return of social media accounts. far right previously banned. Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as the motivation for his changes and has railed against what he sees as the threat posed to freedom of expression by changing cultural sensibilities.

According to the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished on the platform. X disputed the findings and sued the CCDH.

In December, Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, though Trump has yet to return to the platform. The former president was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

X recently reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West about eight months after his account was suspended, according to media reports.

Last fall, West, who is now turning pro from Yeposted an image that appeared to show a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, and Musk suspended the artist from the platform

