Musk will restore Trump’s Twitter account, but the party expresses “no interest”!



November 20 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Zhou Ziyi)On Sunday, Twitter’s new boss Musk said Trump’s Twitter account would be restored based on “the voice of the people.”

The day before (19th), Musk launched a 24-hour poll on his social platform: “Whether Trump’s Twitter account should be unblocked.” The final voting results showed that the support votes won by a narrow margin.

About 14.8 million Twitter users participated in the poll. According to the results, 51.8% of the users were in favor of restoring Trump’s account, while 48.2% were against it.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted about the election results, “People have spoken up. Trump (account) will be unblocked.”

Musk also cited the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means “voice of the people, voice of God.”

The long-planned “revocation order”

In January last year, Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended due to “the risk of further inciting violence.”

Musk first said in May that he planned to reverse the ban on Trump. In response, Twitter’s advertisers began to pay close attention to the timing of Trump’s possible return.

Since then, Musk has tried to ensure that the decision to unblock the account will go to a content review committee and that the account reinstatement will not happen until the committee discusses it.

The “richest man” also said that Twitter would not reinstate any banned users until there was a “clear reply process.”

Trump responded: Not interested

In response, the person involved in the incident, former US President Trump, responded. He said Saturday that he has no interest in returning to Twitter, saying he will continue to use his own social platform, Truth Social.

Truth Social launched in February on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Trump has 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.

Trump said Truth Social has better user engagement than Twitter and is doing “very well.”

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, Trump announced his participation in the 2024 White House campaign. In addition, he also praised Musk, saying that he has always liked him. But Trump also bluntly said that the problems facing Twitter are “unbelievable.”

If Trump chooses to return to Twitter, people may question his commitment to Truth Social.