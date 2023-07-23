Musk: Will ‘soon say goodbye’ to Twitter as a brand | free press

Will Twitter soon no longer be called Twitter? And will the blue bird logo be replaced with an X? Elon Musk makes corresponding suggestions.

San Francisco.

Twitter owner Elon Musk gives the impression that he wants to drop the name of the short message service. They will “soon say goodbye to the Twitter brand,” wrote the tech billionaire in a tweet on Sunday night. Gradually “all birds” would follow, he added with an obvious reference to the Twitter logo with the blue bird.

Musk bought Twitter for around $44 billion last October. He brought the online service to a new company called X Corp earlier this spring. a. If someone publishes a decent logo with an X on Twitter, they will quickly introduce it worldwide, Musk wrote now.

Since Musk generally likes to provoke, it is unclear whether he actually wants to go through with the change – or is just joking and wants to create a topic of conversation. In April, for example, he had the Twitter logo replaced by the symbol of the digital currency Dogecoin for a few days. The price of the crypto coin, which Musk often praised, then went up for a short time.

The Twitter website currently states that the logo is very valuable for the service given its high recognition value. Musk has repeatedly claimed in the past that he wants to expand Twitter into a platform called X, a super app with all sorts of functions modeled on WeChat in China, for example. However, apart from the granting of licenses for money transfers in three US states, hardly any steps in this direction have been announced.

Musk recently admitted that Twitter’s advertising revenue has halved since the takeover. The advertising revenues are traditionally the central source of money for the service. Some large advertisers have left the service, fearing a more negative environment for their brands under Musk. He is meanwhile focusing more on the subscription business. At the same time, he brought in the experienced manager Linda Yaccarino, who was previously responsible for the advertising business at the media giant NBCUniversal, for the top post. She initially did not comment on a possible renaming of the service. (dpa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

