Musk-Zuckerberg, here’s how much money they collected in 2023. The figure is pharaonic

The assets of the 500 richest in the world are growing. Musk and Zuckerberg drive receipts: +852 billion dollars

The richest people in the world are getting richer. Tracked by Bloomberg Billionaires Index based on the constant update of their listed assets, the top 500 richest people in the world earned a whopping $852 billion in the first half of 2023.

On average, to make a calculation, it means that each of them has seen their wealth grow by 14 million a day, for each of the days of the last six months. But let’s get into the details. At the apex of the “rich” who have earned the most is Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. In fact, the owner of Tesla and Twitter has 96.6 billion more than on New Year’s Eve.

