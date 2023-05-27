Musk’s company Neuralink is allowed to test computer chips on human brains

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink says it wants to heal patients with neurological diseases. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | John Raoux

Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s US company Neuralink is allowed to test the implantation of computer chips in human brains. As Neuralink wrote on Twitter, the US health authority FDA approved an initial clinical study. A first application for approval of such a study last year was rejected due to safety concerns.

The promise of Elon Musks Business Neuralink: You want to develop a brain implant that claims to cure neurological diseases and help paralyzed people walk again. A direct networking of people and computers, so to speak.

The company has now received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a first human clinical trial.

So far, implants have only been used in animals

Like Neuralink on Twitter announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a clinical study of this type for the first time. So far, the prototypes have only been used in animals. “We are pleased to announce that we have received FDA approval to begin our first human clinical trial,” Neuralink wrote on Twitter this Thursday. FDA approval is “an important first step.”

At the beginning of last year, the FDA initially did not approve an initial application for a clinical study on humans. The reason: safety concerns about the implant.

jel