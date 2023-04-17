Musk’s feud with the media – and what else happened on Twitter

So much is happening on Twitter right now that it’s easy to lose track. That’s why we summarize the most important news in a weekly review.

Media resist the “state-funded” label

Elon Musk has a love-hate relationship with the media, as he says himself. Although one could easily get the impression that hate is more predominant. Press inquiries have been answered with the turd emoji for weeks. Additionally, Musk seems to enjoy taking on the big media brands. He recently withdrew the blue verification tick from the New York Times.

Conversely, he gave the US radio network National Public Radio the “state-funded” label. State-controlled organizations such as Russia Today are also marked with this label. After a public discussion, which Musk also attended, the label was changed to “government-funded.”

Two US broadcasters are no longer tweeting in protest

But NPR also considers this designation to be misleading. The network is a private non-profit organization. Less than one percent of the budget comes from state funds. The majority of the annual budget of around 300 million US dollars consists of corporate sponsorship and private donations.

Because of this, NPR has announced that it will no longer broadcast news on Twitter, where it has 52 accounts. NPR is the first major media outlet to pull out of Twitter. On Thursday, the American Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), a non-commercial TV network, announced that it would also stop tweeting. PBS is also bothered by the “government funded” label.

The BBC’s ‘crazy’ interview with Elon Musk

Twitter also gave this label to the British broadcaster BBC. The BBC also protested – and was successful: the BBC account now says “financed by the public”. Musk had promised that in a spontaneous interview with the BBC. The interview is also remarkable. Musk admitted for the first time that he had fired about 80 percent of Twitter employees, and now there are about 1,500 left.

The BBC summarizes the core statements together in one article. Musk denies that hate speech has increased on Twitter. Also, in the fight against disinformation, Twitter would defeat the bots. If someone wanted to buy Twitter from him for $44 billion, the price Musk paid, he would refuse. At the same time, however, he also admitted that he had only made the original purchase because he was threatened with legal defeat. Experience shows that Musk’s statements must be treated with great caution. BBC reporter James Clayton, who spoke to Musk, called the interview “insane”.

Twitter vs Substack

Musk is waging another feud with the newsletter tool Substack. The recently introduced a new feature called Notes, which is quite similar to Twitter. That’s why Substack is traded as another Twitter alternative. Musk wasn’t pleased: Twitter blocked the ability to like or retweet posts containing the term “substack,” flagged links to substack as spam, removed substack hits from searches, and prevented substack from embedding tweets. After protests from Substack users, Twitter withdrew the restrictions.

Twitter is now called X

However, Twitter now only exists as a product – no longer as an independent company. On Monday it became known that Musk left Twitter in March merged with a newly formed company called X Corp. Musk didn’t comment directly on this, just posted a tweet with a single X. Exactly what he intends to do with the merger remains to be seen. But there are some indications that Musk wants to convert Twitter into a kind of super app.

Old verification hooks will be removed by April 20th

Already last week there was a lot of confusion about the “old” and “new” blue verification hooks that currently exist in parallel. On Tuesday, Musk announced that the old verification hooks will be removed by April 20. Then only subscribers to the paid service Twitter Blue will get a blue tick.