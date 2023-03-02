The manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla, Wednesday night hosted the long-awaited Investor Day 2023 at the Texas Gigafactory. CEO, Elon Musk took the stage to present his “Master Plan 3to the company’s shareholders and to discuss how Tesla plans to expand in the face of growing competition.

Judging by the stock’s performance in the afterhours (-5%) the much talked about presentation remained aloof short on details about any new Tesla products and services.

“Musk and Tesla’s vision for cost efficiency for the next decade was outlined at Investor Day 2023. There is the basis for the growth of Tesla’s production of electric vehicles. Investors will be disappointed that has not been presented the long-awaited veconomic danger in the $25,000-$30,000 price range.” he commented Daniel IvesManaginf Director Equity Research, Wedbush Securities.

Tesla managers outlined the Master Plan 3 by Musk to investors, which turned out to be a declaration of intent on the one hand and a detailed look at how the company is on the other electric car maker is shrinking costs and is addressing various design and engineering challenges.

“In this industry, in this business, you live or die based on your ability to manage costs,” said the CFO, Zach Kirkhorn. The company, Kirkhorn said, aims to reduce the costs of the 50% related to new generation vehicles, without offering product details.

But let’s see the main points that emerged from Tesla’s Investor Day.

Tesla aims to produce 20 million cars by 2030. New gigafactory in Mexico

Tesla aims to sell 20 million of vehicles per year by 2030compared to approx 1.3 million in 2022. Compared in 2022 Toyota Motor was the best-selling automaker globally with 10.5 million of vehicles sold. Achieving this and other goals will require investments up to approx 175 billion dollarsof which Tesla has already spent approx 28 billion dollars, specified CFO Kirkhorn.

Elon Musk declined to comment when he plans to reveal a prototype of the company’s next model or go into detail on what the vehicle might look like. According to Musk, Tesla will need to offer a total of about 10 models to meet its sales goal by 2030. The company’s current lineup includes four passenger models and plans to bring a fifth, the pickup, to market. Cybertruckbefore the end of the year.

Musk also confirmed that the company, which has factories in the United States, China and Germany, plans to build a new manufacturing facility near the industrial hub. Northern Mexican from Monterrey. “We will continue to expand production in all of our existing factories”Musk said.

No cheap cars

One of the questions Musk & Co hasn’t answered is when Tesla might launch a new, less expensive car that would extend the company’s reach into the mass market. To date, the least expensive Tesla available in the US is priced above $ 40.000. There has been no mention of the mass production of cars in the $23,000-$30,000 range announced by Musk two years ago.

“People’s desire to own a Tesla is very high, but the limiting factor is cost. It’s easy for some people, if your income is far higher than the price of the car then you look at value for money but you don’t consider affordability.” Musk said. “For the vast majority of people, affordability is determined by affordability and that’s why we can’t double the price of our cars,” he continued. “One of the things we discovered and made us so happy about is that even a small change in the price of Tesla cars has a big, very big effect on demand.” Concluded the CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla stock rebounded by 70% on the stock exchange since the beginning of the year following the publication of the accounts for the 2022 financial year and the data on demand. Tesla cut vehicle prices in January, some by nearly 20% in the US, to make cars more affordable and fuel demand. d

Musk presents the path to a sustainable Earth and energy

At the beginning of the presentation, Musk said: “There is a clear path to a sustainable energy Earth. It does not require the destruction of natural habitats. It doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity and stay cold or anything. In fact, you could support a civilization much larger than Earth, much more than the 8 billion humans that could actually be sustainably supported on Earth.”

Musk was initially joined on stage by Drew Baglino, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla. Together they discussed a future where the company would play a role in the “re-supply the grid with renewable fuelsby ramping up production of batteries, both for Tesla’s electric vehicles and the company’s utility-scale energy storage systems.