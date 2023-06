Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant startup that was valued at nearly $2 billion in a private fundraising round two years ago is now valued at about $5 billion, based on privately traded stock transactions and described to Reuters by five sources familiar with the matter.

Some buying by bullish investors lifted the valuation in recent months, ahead of Neuralink’s May 25 announcement that U.S. authorities were approving human trials of its brain chip, the sources said.