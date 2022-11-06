Elon Musk takes the lead on Twitter and wastes no time to torpedo about half of the microblogging company’s employees.

Someone talks about slot-machine-style layoffs, as we read in the article published in Quartz by Ananya Bhattacharya, while the UN itself takes the field. The news of the direct warning to the CEO of Tesla, now also number one on Twitter, from Volker Türk, Head of the UN Human Rights Division: Musk “Ensure that human rights are central to the management of Twitter”.

Twitter in chaos, Mastodon fever breaks out

And while shooting the exodus of the giants of corporate America and the world, who leave the social network as a sign of protest, churning out greedy sources of advertising revenue, there is a boom in accesses to the social network considered an alternative to Twitter: Mastodon.

As CNN also writes: “With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire”.

Unlike other much larger social networks, Mastodon – which takes its name from the heavy metal band Mastodon – is a free platform, developed by creator Eugen Rochkosupported by crowfunding.

In an interview with CNN, Rochko announced that Mastodon has gained 230,000 users since October 27, the day Musk took control of Twitter. Every month, Mastodon has 655,000 active users, against Twitter’s nearly 238 million monetizable daily active users (July data). Very little: but the influx of the last few days could indicate the beginning of an upward trend.

Returning to the groomed Musk from the United Nations, the UN leader Volker Turk was clear in his appeal, asking in an open letter published yesterday that “Respect for our shared human rights should be the foundation of the use and evolution of the platform “.

And it is not certain what Elon Musk would be doing, in the eyes of the whole world, putting half the Twitter workforce at the door, literally overnight. There are who, how Jaseem Abid, software engineer now a former Twitter employeewrote on the social network itself that he woke up on Friday morning and found out he was locked out the moment he realized he no longer had access to his work email and Slack internal messaging channel.

A tragedy for thousands of employees, who made their voices heard, their dissent for the way they were hunted, their frustration, in some cases a simple desperate resignation by posting on the social tweet with the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter. How did he do Yash Agarwal, Twitter account @yashagarwalm:

Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

O come pufffffff_mom @lu_shennan: “My Twitter journey has come to an end. I was fired while I am six months pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with you all. I am very grateful for having led this wonderful team, it was a fun lap “#LoveWhereYouWorked

My Twitter journey has come to an end, I got laid off while I’m 6-month pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I’m very thankful to lead such a n amazing DS team, it’s been a fun ride. 🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked — pufffffff_mom (@cute_pufff) November 4, 2022

Idem David Chu @chuman_nature: "No notice of dismissal and, people who have been blocked from access in the middle of the night".

A slew of tweets, in short, on Elon Musk's new Twitter, who in no time at all has erased a slice of the history of the social network with a sponge:

“It's official, I'm out ", announced Dr. Yvette Thomas @ TechD0C, adding that she is grateful for having had the pleasure of working with her team, complete with a hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam

Countless employees, from the United States to the United Kingdom to India to France, to which Elon Musk, who finalized the $ 44 billion agreement for the purchase of Twitter on October 27, gave the welcome. Tesla's founder and number one intends to cut up to 3,700 jobs, or 50% of staff, in order to reduce costs and generate higher turnover.

It tightens my heart to read the tweet from anna arroyo @annaarroyoo who, just a year and a half ago, celebrated his entry into the group on Twitter: "Yes, I did it! I will start working for Twitter full time as a software engineer once I graduate !!!!! ". And that on November 4th he wrote: “Going back to this tweet breaks your heart. I loved the time spent on Twitter. It was a special place with amazing people. #LoveWhereYouWorked ”

Looking back on this tweet is heartbreaking. I loved my time at Twitter. It was a special place with extraordinary people. #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙 https://t.co/qJwAmS55mL — anna arroyo (@annaarroyoo) November 4, 2022

Twitter, UN reminds Musk of his right to privacy and freedom of speech. With a but

With his appeal, the head of the human rights division Türk asked Musk, too, to support “the right to privacy and freedom of speech " of users, remembering that “free speech is not a free pass,” or that freedom of speech is not a free all, in essence, and taking as an example the dissemination of disinformation "Harmful" "In relation to vaccines" versus the Covid-19 pandemic.

And again, an invitation from the UN has arrived, addressed to the Twitter team that deals with moderating the content that is published, to continue to oppose the"Hatred that incites discrimination".

They know, the UN official said, that "Hate speech spreads like wildfire on social media platforms in countries with strong cultural, political and religious differences, with terrible consequences that threaten the lives of thousands of people" But how he justified Elon Musk the drama of layoffs?

The answer is all in one of his countless tweets, with which the founder of Tesla said that, “Regarding the reduction of the workforce, unfortunately there is no choice when a company loses more than $ 4 million a day. And to each one who has gone out three months of liquidation were offered, 50% more than required by law ".

Twitter, WARN: The Law That Could Get Elon Musk In Trouble

All legal, then, albeit cruel? Not really. In his haste to get rid of half of Twitter's employees, it is possible that the number one of the electric car giant has snubbed an important law: the one that states that employees are given time to manage the layoff phase.

In particolare, il WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) requires employers with more than 100 employees to give 60 days notice before a mass layoff "affecting 50 or more employees at a single employment site."

So much so that Bloomberg has reported rumors that some former Twitter employees would have already reunitedfiling a class action lawsuit against Musk, accused of violating federal WARN law.

A lunge against Twitter was launched by Bruce Daisley, deputy general manager of Twitter for Europe, the Middle East and Africa from 2015 to 2020, which he reported in the podcast The News Agents of this weekend of being devastated by anti-democratic changes launched on Twitter:

“I think Elon thought he would arrive and solve everything very quickly, when instead he has to realize that the situation is much more complex. It is very clear from every action he has taken with this acquisition: he does not know what he is doing ". As reported by the Guardian, Daisley also criticized Musk's plan to charge $ 8 a month for users. with a blue tick. The former Twitter executive then prophesied: "In a few weeks, when there will be a racist tweet from the World Cup (World Cup Championships in Qatar) on the front pages of the newspapers, remember that it was Musk who decided that this would happen ”.