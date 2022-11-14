SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, has ordered one of the largest advertising packages available on the Twitter platform.

The campaign will promote SpaceX-owned satellite Internet service called Starlink on Twitter in Spain and Australia.

The advertising campaign that SpaceX is purchasing to promote Starlink is called the “acquisition” of Twitter. When a business buys one of these packages, it typically spends up to $ 250,000 to put their brand on top of the main Twitter timeline for an entire day. According to anonymous CNBC sources.

Users should see Starlink brand messages for the first three times they open the Twitter app on the day or days of the planned acquisition campaign in Australia and Spain.

SpaceX typically hasn’t bought large advertising packages from Twitter in the past, prior to the Musk acquisition, current Twitter employees confirmed to CNBC.