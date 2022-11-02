Global Current Affairs

4AIzYBG8l8P article Foreign media: Germany tells Serbia it must choose between EU and Russia <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AIxm05Wonf article Japanese media hyped “Chinese survey ship sailed into Japanese territorial waters near Kagoshima”, <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> has previously corrected <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AIuyi2jACn article Russian media: The White House said it hopes to negotiate a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Russia said there is no sign that the <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a> wants to talk <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AIzDHSr7FZ article Pakistani expert: <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> will contribute to a new model of global governance oversea.huanqiu.com

4AIwykRq69i article @Individual industrial and commercial households, this newly introduced regulation is closely related to your <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.newscategory/business/" >business</a>! <a data-ail="589779" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com