Global Current Affairs

4AIzYBG8l8P article Foreign media: Germany tells Serbia it must choose between EU and Russia world.huanqiu.com

4AIxm05Wonf article Japanese media hyped “Chinese survey ship sailed into Japanese territorial waters near Kagoshima”, China has previously corrected world.huanqiu.com

4AIuyi2jACn article Russian media: The White House said it hopes to negotiate a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Russia said there is no sign that the United States wants to talk world.huanqiu.com

4AIzDHSr7FZ article Pakistani expert: China will contribute to a new model of global governance oversea.huanqiu.com

4AIwykRq69i article @Individual industrial and commercial households, this newly introduced regulation is closely related to your business! china.huanqiu.com