This is the latest round of layoffs over the weekend at Twitter, which has already cut thousands of jobs under new boss Musk, people familiar with the matter said.

Updated February 27, 2023 11:00 CST

Twitter Inc. carried out another round of layoffs over the weekend, the latest round of thousands of layoffs under new boss Elon Musk, people familiar with the matter said.

The current billionaire Musk has been overhauling the platform, including cutting costs, releasing new features and tweaking content moderation policies.

An email sent to an employee on Saturday said the person’s job was removed as part of a broader evaluation, according to a copy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Today is your last working day at the company,” the email said.

Martijn, senior product manager at Twitter and founder of the communication tool Revue…

Martijn de Kuijper, senior product manager at Twitter and founder of the communication tool Revue, which was acquired by Twitter in 2021, said on Twitter: “Woke up to find that my email account has been locked and cannot log in.”

“Looks like I was laid off. My Revue journey is really over now.” He added a “saluting face” emoji, which employees use to signify the end of Musk’s previous company. Twitter shut down Revue last month.

The extent of the layoffs was not immediately available, and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Information earlier reported the layoffs.

