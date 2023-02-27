Twitter Inc. carried out another round of layoffs over the weekend, the latest round of thousands of layoffs under new boss Elon Musk, people familiar with the matter said.

The current billionaire Musk has been overhauling the platform, including cutting costs, releasing new features and tweaking content moderation policies.

An email sent to an employee on Saturday said the person’s job was removed as part of a broader evaluation, according to a copy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Today is your last working day at the company,” the email said.

Martijn, senior product manager at Twitter and founder of the communication tool Revue…