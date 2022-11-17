Home Business Musk’s Ultimatum to Twitter Employees: Work Long, Hard Times or Leave – WSJ
Business

Musk’s Ultimatum to Twitter Employees: Work Long, Hard Times or Leave – WSJ

by admin
Musk’s Ultimatum to Twitter Employees: Work Long, Hard Times or Leave – WSJ

Twitter Inc.’s new boss, Elon Musk, told employees in an email that they had to decide whether they wanted to stay and “work long hours at a high intensity” or accept separation packages. The ultimatum comes after Musk fired about half of the social media company’s workforce earlier this month.

Employees have until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to fill out a Google form indicating whether they would like to stay at Twitter and accept high-intensity work, according to the email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Musk wrote in an e-mail overnight: “Going forward, in order to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we need to adopt a very hard-core working attitude. This will mean It means working long hours at high intensity. Only good performance can lead to passing grades.”

The email follows a memo Musk sent to employees last week warning of severe economic challenges facing the company, in which he said bankruptcy was a possibility. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the memo. Also last week, Musk talked about ending remote work options for most employees in his first all-hands meeting after taking over Twitter at the end of October, according to people familiar with the matter. Next back to the office to work.

See also  Summary of Chinese Financial Media Reports: Central Bank, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Phasedly Relax Lower Limits of First Home Loan Interest Rates in Some Cities- Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Pernigotti, new industrial plan: focus on foreign markets

The bond market stopped falling and rebounded, the...

Cisco: third quarter earnings and turnover better than...

Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series...

21 Invest signs an agreement with Wise Equity

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and...

Visco (Bank of Italy): energy crisis cannot be...

Alert ECB: inflation will weigh on everyone, including...

Target: quarterly launches recession alert. Earnings thud -50%,...

Bank of Italy, Visco on rates and inflation:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy