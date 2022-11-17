Twitter Inc.’s new boss, Elon Musk, told employees in an email that they had to decide whether they wanted to stay and “work long hours at a high intensity” or accept separation packages. The ultimatum comes after Musk fired about half of the social media company’s workforce earlier this month.

Employees have until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to fill out a Google form indicating whether they would like to stay at Twitter and accept high-intensity work, according to the email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Musk wrote in an e-mail overnight: “Going forward, in order to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we need to adopt a very hard-core working attitude. This will mean It means working long hours at high intensity. Only good performance can lead to passing grades.”

The email follows a memo Musk sent to employees last week warning of severe economic challenges facing the company, in which he said bankruptcy was a possibility. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the memo. Also last week, Musk talked about ending remote work options for most employees in his first all-hands meeting after taking over Twitter at the end of October, according to people familiar with the matter. Next back to the office to work.

