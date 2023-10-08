Home » Mustafa Suleyman in his book on AI dangers
Business

Mustafa Suleyman in his book on AI dangers

by admin
Mustafa Suleyman in his book on AI dangers

Cynics might argue that this move may have already happened. Given the exuberance with which venture financiers are racing to invest in the next hot artificial intelligence startup, there’s a good chance there’s already a million-dollar machine in generative artificial intelligence thanks to a seductive-sounding business plan has bagged. Probably a lot more – because at least Silicon Valley venture capitalists won’t lift a finger for less than a million dollars: too much effort for a term sheet.

Also read: We discussed strategy with ChatGPT – and gained three insights

Suleyman’s Turing 2.0 test is primarily a steep thesis to market his book “The coming wave”, a 337-page tome that, according to the title, describes the “biggest dilemma of the 21st century” and is written by Microsoft founder Bill Gates is touted as an “excellent guide to navigating unprecedented times.” The whole book is a provocation – and deliberately designed that way.

See also  The Continuous Rise of E-commerce Logistics Service Capabilities Supports Rapid Development

You may also like

Baichuan Intelligence Unveils New Closed Source Model: The...

Although ARD broadcasters are canceling them: ZDF is...

Segre-Seymandi: peace made on the money taken from...

The Role of Perception in Achieving True Motion...

Japan: CEO Blackrock optimistic about new “economic miracle”

Redemptions in Chinese Bond Market Raise Concerns of...

Report: VW top managers should return from home...

Suzuki V-Strom 800Se, how it is made and...

Driving Corporate Cultivation and R&D Investment Goals: A...

Markus Söder is in a dilemma of his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy