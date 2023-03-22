In recent years, the wave of new energy has been huge. Under such an era background, as one of the old car manufacturers with a long history and cultural heritage, Audi is naturally unwilling to lag behind in the field of new energy. In 2022, Audi Q4 e-tron, the first luxury pure electric SUV based on the MEB pure electric platform, will be officially launched. After a century of development, Audi already has a mature production and R&D system. In addition to being able to provide good products, it can also provide users with high-quality services based on its continuously improving service system. The two-pronged approach is matched with each other, and Audi perfectly interprets the understanding of the word “luxury”.

From March 10, 2023, some regional dealers of FAW-Audi will start to enjoy the gift of terminal cash for a limited time, and the landing price of the Audi Q4 e-tron will start at a minimum of 245,000 yuan.

The price adjustment shows sincerity, and the luxurious atmosphere does not lose points

The Audi Q4 e-tron is built with the latest family-style design language. In terms of front face design, the iconic octagonal grille of the Audi Q family models is still continued, but it has been changed to a more popular closed design for new energy vehicles. Seemingly complex but actually well-ordered and highly recognizable. As we all know, Audi has always been closely related to “sense of technology“. In the era of fuel vehicles, its appearance design is full of cutting-edge technology and futuristic sense, and now it is even more familiar to switch to pure electric vehicles. Of course, in addition to the above elements, Audi’s unique sporty and elegant temperament has finally achieved the unique personality and attitude of Q4 e-tron. There is no doubt that this is too “lethal” for young people.

The Audi Q4 e-tron is based on the MEB pure electric platform, with the battery as the origin to build the vehicle structure. At the beginning of the design, the user’s requirements for the seating space are fully considered, and the design of the short overhang and long axle is adopted. structure, to expand more interior space for passengers to the greatest extent. As a well-deserved “light factory”, the Audi Q4 e-tron is equipped with a suspended matrix LED headlight group, supplemented by the industry’s first digital daytime running light technology, which can freely switch between 4 light signatures. Users can switch at will through the MMI system in the car, highlighting the unique charm of future high-end mobile travel in the changing light and shadow.

In terms of body size, the length, width, and height of the Audi Q4 e-tron are 4588mm*1865mm*1626mm, and the wheelbase is 2765mm. As a compact SUV, such body parameters are already very impressive. The lines of the body are simple and smooth, which well demonstrates Audi’s superb manufacturing technology as a luxury brand. The lower part of the body side adopts a sharp double ridgeline design, together with the black decorative panel at the D-pillar position, together create a dynamic and smooth visual effect.

In terms of interior, the Audi Q4 e-tron has achieved a good balance in terms of design, layout, quality and functionality. Audi Q4 e-tron has created a futuristic digital “stage” in the car. The instrument panel adopts a double-layer floating deck design, with a bridge-style center console and fighter-style air-conditioning outlets. The whole is like a sci-fi starship . Among them, the 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit enhanced version integrates navigation maps and infotainment controls, and can provide rich driving information display. In addition, the 11.6-inch MMI touch screen is also the largest in the current Audi product series. The new card-style interface perfectly fits the usage habits of young people, and the learning cost is quite low. At the same time, Audi Q4 e-tron is also equipped with a new generation of Audi Connect developed based on the Asterix platform, as well as an open App ecosystem specially designed for the needs of Chinese users, which can be better compatible with different Apps and create more intelligent products for users , more convenient digital travel services.

Compared with overseas models, Audi Q4 e-tron has optimized many interior details. The instrument panel is made of New-Tec material, which is softer in texture. In addition, high-quality aluminum trim strips are added to the instrument panel. The exclusive front-row integrated sports seats are avant-garde and optimized for the riding needs of Chinese users. Two kinds of high-grade leather splicing fabrics with stitching technology perfectly balance the beautiful design and riding comfort. In addition, the Audi Q4 e-tron is also equipped with a 30*30-color enhanced ambient light, with a total of 900 different ambient light effect schemes, and there is always one that can impress you. In the details, the door panel is also carefully designed with the same diamond stitching as the Audi A8 (configuration|inquiry) L Horch version, which fully demonstrates Audi’s unique exquisite and luxurious aesthetic design.