Good performance for MutuiOnline which at the moment is moving up by 2%, thus finding itself at € 24.42 per share. Yesterday the group led by CEO Alessandro Fracassi signed a binding agreement with ZPG Comparison Services Holdings UK Ltd and its subsidiary Penguin Portals Ltd (“the Sellers”), both part of the RVU group, for the acquisition by GMOL of 100% of the capital of Rastreator.com Ltd and Preminen Price Comparison Holdings Ltd with their respective subsidiaries. In addition, the agreement provides for the granting by GMOL to the Sellers of an irrevocable put option relating to 100% of the capital of LeLynx SAS. Finally, the transfer to one of the companies of the perimeter acquired by GMOL of the IT center of excellence based in India currently serving the companies involved in the transaction, through the transfer of a business unit from Inspop.com Limited.

The main assets of the group of companies involved in the Transaction are the portals Rastreator.com, LeLynx.fr and Rastreator.mx, leading operators in the online comparison and brokerage of insurance products in Spain, France and Mexico.

The overall price agreed for the entire perimeter of the Transaction is equal, in terms of enterprise value, to Euro 150 million, plus an adjustment for the net cash expected at the time of completion of the transaction, expected within the first days of the 2023. The payment of the price by GMOL will be made in full upon completion of the Transaction, using cash and credit lines already in place.