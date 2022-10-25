Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>

● Our reporter Pan Yujing

October 24,Muyuan shares(002714) released the third quarterly report. In the third quarter of this year, Muyuan shares realized a net profit of 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%. An executive of Muyuan Co., Ltd. recently said that with the rise in live pig prices, the company’s overall profitability has improved. The company will continue to optimize operation and management, continuously improve the level of intelligent application, and further improve profitability.

Profitability improved

According to the third quarterly report, Muyuan achieved operating income of 80.774 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 43.52%; net profit was 1.512 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 82.63%. Among them, the operating income in the third quarter was 36.506 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 147.60%; the net profit was 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%. Muyuan shares said that the scale of slaughtering and meat business has expanded.

The first quarterly report showed that Muyuan shares lost 5.18 billion yuan; the semi-annual report showed that the company lost 6.684 billion yuan.

The relevant person in charge of Muyuan Co., Ltd. said at the shareholders’ meeting that the company’s overall profitability has improved. Cash flow continued to improve as pig prices rose. In the future, the company will implement a more prudent financial policy, and relevant financial indicators will remain at a healthy level. At the same time, the company will further reduce financial costs and improve the company’s profitability through measures such as optimizing the liability structure, matching the term structure, and innovating business paths.

Judging from the shareholdings of the top ten shareholders, the three quarterly reports show that both Hong Kong Securities Clearing Co., Ltd. and Hainan Hongbao Investment Co., Ltd. have reduced their holdings.Reduce farming costs

In September, Muyuan Co., Ltd. sold 4.462 million live pigs, with sales revenue of 11.959 billion yuan, and the sales revenue exceeded 10 billion yuan for three consecutive months. As of the end of September 2022, the company has 2.598 million breeding sows.

Guotai JunanThe agricultural research team said that Muyuan’s stock of fertile sows in September rose by 125,000 heads compared to June. As the price of live pigs rebounded in the early stage, the company’s cash flow continued to improve. It is expected that the company’s pig breeding capacity will reach about 75 million by the end of this year. The company has the advantage of low cost, and there is still room for a certain reduction in the cost of breeding.

Tianfeng SecuritiesWu Li, deputy director of the (601162) Research Institute and chief analyst of agriculture and emerging industries, said that the pressure on the supply of live pigs is expected to improve in the future. On the demand side, demand will improve seasonally as the weather turns cooler and the stock of preserved meat increases.

Muyuan Co., Ltd. said that the company will continue to optimize operation and management, improve breeding technology, strengthen nutrition management, epidemic control, environmental control, etc., implement automated, intelligent and standardized management, improve production efficiency, and reduce breeding costs. The company will continue to improve the level of intelligent applications, further improve profitability, and reduce the risk of live pig price fluctuations.

