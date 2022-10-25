Driven by the rise in live pig prices, since the end of June, the domestic pig breeding industry has entered a period of profitability as a whole, and the profits of leading companies have increased significantly in the third quarter.

Benefiting from the year-on-year increase in performance in the third quarter, Muyuan Stock (300498) successfully reversed the loss in the first half of the year and achieved overall profitability in the first three quarters.

Single-quarter profit of nearly 8.2 billion in the third quarter

On the evening of October 24, Muyuan Co., Ltd. released its third quarterly report, showing that from January to September 2022, the company achieved operating income of 80.774 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43.52%, and realized a net profit of 1.512 billion yuan. Among them, Muyuan’s third-quarter net profit reached 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%.

Muyuan shares said that during the period, the company’s operating income increased by 43.52% over the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume during the current period. From January to September 2022, the company sold a total of 45.224 million live pigs, including 39.69 million commercial pigs, 5.237 million piglets and 297,000 breeding pigs.

According to the September live pig sales briefing previously disclosed by Muyuan, the company sold 4.462 million live pigs (including 273,000 piglets) in that month alone, with sales revenue of 11.959 billion yuan. In the month, the price of commercial pigs of Muyuan shares showed a fluctuating upward trend. The average sales price of commercial pigs was 23.06 yuan/kg, an increase of 10.12% from August 2022.

Since April 2022, the domestic pig price has shown a volatile upward trend. After entering the end of June, the pig breeding industry, which has been in losses for a long time, has gradually returned to profitability, and the profit space has gradually expanded with the increase in pig prices.

According to the monitoring data of Souzhu.com, the national average price of lean-meat pigs once soared to a new high of about 28.4 yuan/kg in recent days, and then again showed a rise and fall. As of October 24, the average price was 27.96 yuan/kg .

On the evening of the 24th, Muyuan Co., Ltd. mentioned in the third quarterly report conference call that since the beginning of this year, the company has strengthened the management of the whole process from the reserve section to the fattening section. Through measures such as epidemic purification and reducing cross-mixing, the overall pig breeding performance has improved compared with the previous period. However, it will take some time for the improvement in production performance to be fully reflected in the cost. The company hopes to achieve a phased cost target of about 15 yuan/kg in the fourth quarter. Judging from the current production situation, the cost of breeding is expected to decline further next year.

In addition, Muyuan shares said that the company recently put into operation two slaughter plants to serve the peak consumption season before the Spring Festival. The company has put into operation 10 slaughtering plants, with a total production capacity of 29 million heads/year. According to the current plan, it is expected that the total slaughtering capacity will exceed 30 million heads/year. In the next step, the slaughtering segment will continue to improve operational capabilities and product quality, continue to expand customer groups and sales channels, and improve the overall operating performance of the slaughtering segment.

Improved cash flow drives high-quality development

While profitability continued to improve, the cash flow of Muyuan shares also improved significantly.

According to the third quarterly report, as of the end of September 2022, the company’s monetary capital was 15.106 billion yuan, and the asset-liability ratio was 61.47%. As of the end of June 2022, the above financial data were 13.572 billion yuan, 66.48%.

Previously, on October 12, 2022, Muyuan shares announced that it received the approval for non-public issuance of shares. The company plans to issue additional shares to controlling shareholders. The non-public issuance does not exceed 6 billion yuan, and the raised funds are all used to supplement working capital.

Muyuan Co., Ltd. stated in the conference call that since the third quarter, with the rise in pig prices and the continuous improvement of cash flow, the company has resumed construction of some breeding projects. It is expected that the company’s breeding capacity will reach 75 million by the end of the year.

Regarding the development goals of the company, Muyuan Co., Ltd. also publicly stated recently that on the breeding side, the company has gradually shifted from high-speed development in the early stage to high-quality development. Production efficiency, reduce breeding costs, and improve the overall development quality of the company; on the slaughtering side, the company will continue to strengthen operational capabilities, improve product quality, develop sales channels, improve customer satisfaction, and improve the profitability of slaughtering business.

With the continuous optimization of the company’s various management measures, the production performance has gradually improved. At this stage, the annualized PSY rate of the settlement batch exceeds 26, and the whole-course survival rate in August and September is about 85%.

On the evening of October 24, Muyuan shares announced at the same time that the company signed a capital increase with Nanyang Longyuan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Longyuan Technology“) and Zhejiang Longneng Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement is to invest 45 million yuan to increase the capital of Longyuan Technology with its own funds or self-raised funds. After the capital increase is completed, Muyuan shares hold 45% of the equity of Longyuan Technology.

Muyuan said that after the capital increase in Longyuan Technology, Longyuan Technology has become a joint stock company of Muyuan Technology, which is conducive to giving full play to the industrial advantages of both parties, reducing the company’s production costs and promoting cleaner production.

The rise of pig prices in the fourth quarter is still optimistic

As the price of live pigs continues to rise, my country’s policy of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices has also continued to advance.

According to the monitoring of the National Development and Reform Commission, from October 10th to 14th, the weekly average retail price of lean meat in 36 large and medium-sized cities increased by more than 40% compared with the same period last year. The first-level warning range for excessive rises determined by the Work Plan for Guaranteeing Supply and Stable Prices. In order to effectively ensure the supply and price stability of the live pig market, the state will release the sixth batch of central pork reserves this year, and guide local governments to increase efforts to simultaneously release local government pork reserves.

Regarding the secondary fattening phenomenon in the industry that the market is more concerned about, Muyuan Co., Ltd. also said that for the consideration of batch breeding profits, some live pig farmers will choose to press the bar or carry out secondary fattening under the high price of live pigs. In the early stage, there were also a small number of customers who purchased commercial fattening pigs for secondary fattening, which objectively caused a reduction in market supply in a short period of time. In order to actively respond to the policy of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices and stabilize market supply, the company has recently adjusted its sales regulations and notified relevant customers. Currently, it has stopped selling live pigs to secondary fattening customers.

The market is generally optimistic about the upward trend of hog prices in the fourth quarter.

A recent research report by Pacific Securities shows that the rise in pig prices in the off-season is mainly related to the increase in secondary fattening. Secondary fattening leads to a delay in slaughtering and a reduction in supply. According to grassroots research, this part of secondary fattening pigs may be delayed to slaughter before the Spring Festival, thereby increasing future supply and suppressing pig prices. Therefore, it is expected that the price of pigs will continue to rise in shock in the fourth quarter, and may reach an annual high at the end of the year. Industry production capacity continued to be repaired, but to a limited extent. At the end of August, there were 43.24 million animals in the country, an increase of 0.6%. The futures contracts are near high and far low, indicating that the industry is not optimistic about the pig price forecast next year, which may inhibit the further restoration of future production capacity. Therefore, the performance of this round of pig cycle is expected to exceed expectations, and high pig prices are expected to run through to the middle of next year.

Huatai Futures believes that at present, the market’s demand for large fertilizers is growing steadily, and it is expected that the standard deviation of fertilizers will still have room to rise, but the demand for pigs under high pig prices cannot bear the current price, and the subsequent live pig prices will still fluctuate at a high level. host.