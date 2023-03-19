.

Potsdam (German news agency) – Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has defended his counterpart Manuela Schwesig (SPD) from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania from criticism of her contacts with Russia. “Relying on relatively cheap and reliable Russian gas was largely a political consensus, desired by the economy and also meant cheap prices for a warm living room,” Woidke told the “Welt”.

The Greens also said: “Rather Russian gas than fracking gas from the USA.” It was therefore obvious that a lot of gas had flowed to Europe via Nord Stream 1 since 2011 and that Nord Stream 2 was being built. Woidke literally: “Everyone took part here. Also the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag and the CDU in the Schwerin state parliament.”

The attempt to point a finger at the prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is absurd when one considers that CDU/CSU prime ministers also maintained close contact with the Kremlin. Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) is trying cheaply to distract from the responsibility that the CDU and CSU also bore. “The fact that they no longer remember it today speaks for itself,” said Woidke. Woidke added that he himself never wanted to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“When I was in Moscow in 2018, I deliberately laid flowers at the memorial for the opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered within sight of the Kremlin,” he said. In large parts of German politics, there have been serious misjudgments about the Russian regime. “I didn’t think this development was possible either, and it hurts every day what we have to experience with the Russian war on terror.”

