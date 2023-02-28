MWC2023: Huawei released a series of innovative solutions for simplified networks and data centers, accelerating its entry into the intelligent world

DoNews reported on February 28 that during the 2023 World Mobile Congress (MWC2023), the fifth Huawei “Industry Digital Transformation” summit was successfully held. At the summit, Huawei invited global industry customers, partners, and opinion leaders to conduct in-depth discussions on how digital technologies affect the development of the world economy, culture, society, and environment. In response to various business demands and pain points such as enterprise network management efficiency, connection experience, data center security, and high storage and computing power requirements, Huawei has released a series of innovative solutions for simplified networks and data centers to create a solid network foundation and lead new types of data Center development, release the vitality of digital innovation.

Wang Tao, Executive Director of Huawei, Director of the ICT Infrastructure Business Management Committee, and President of the Enterprise BG, said in his opening speech that Huawei will take root in the government and enterprise market for a long time, continue to innovate, use leading technologies, go deep into scenarios, and join hands with partners to facilitate the digital transformation of industries. Accelerate the intelligentization of small and medium-sized enterprises, use digital technology to promote sustainable development, and create new value in the industry.

Wang Tao, Executive Director of Huawei, Director of the ICT Infrastructure Business Management Committee, and President of Enterprise BG, made an opening speech

Leading by digital technology, stepping into the intelligent world

Accelerating digital transformation has become the greatest certainty for enterprise development, and digital infrastructure has become the cornerstone of digital transformation. Chen Banghua, Vice President of Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group, delivered a keynote speech on “Leading by Digital Technology, Stepping into a Smart World“, sharing how digital technology has an impact on the development of the world‘s economy, culture, society, and environment. He said that the ancient Greek physicist Archimedes once said: “Give me a fulcrum, and I can pry up the whole earth.” In the face of the digital transformation of the industry, digital technology is the fulcrum. Huawei will focus on digital technologies such as connection, computing, and cloud, continue to innovate, and jointly promote the digital transformation of industries to build a smart world with everything connected!

Chen Banghua, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech

Minimalist network solution: released a series of new products in 4 major areas to create a solid network base

Connection is the foundation of digitalization, and network is the core of connection. Huawei is committed to building cloud-network synergy, a minimalist architecture, and a green, low-carbon intelligent cloud network, maximizing the release of enterprise digital productivity, bringing users the ultimate business experience, and building a new generation of network infrastructure with customers and partners to serve thousands of industries. .

Smart Campus: Redefining the campus network, launched a new generation of enterprise-class flagship core switch CloudEngine S16700; the industry’s first multi-service aggregation switch CloudEngine S8700; the industry’s first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771-X1T; launched the industry’s first 50G PON OLT and optical terminal products create a Wi-Fi 7-oriented green ultra-wide campus network to provide customers with the ultimate experience.

Simplified branch: The industry’s first minimalist hyper-converged branch solution is launched. Through the joint networking of NetEngine AR5710-S + RU (remote unit) + AirEngine AP, one gateway and one branch, the branch network is easy to deploy, expand and expand. operation and maintenance.

All-optical bearer: launched the industry’s first end-to-end OSU (optical service unit) product portfolio based on F5G (fifth-generation fixed network), opened up the end-to-end OSU original hard pipeline from the backbone layer to the access layer, and built a solid foundation for the industry Reliable base for optical communications.

Cloud WAN: Define a new cloud WAN, create a CloudWAN 3.0 solution with the ultimate experience, and launch the NetEngine 8000 series routers, a full-service intelligent router platform for the cloud era, and ultra-wide pipes to create a minimalist network.

Data center solutions: 4 “industry’s first” products and product portfolio solutions unveiled, unleashing the vitality of digital innovation

Storage capacity and computing power have become one of the core strategic resources of enterprises. Huawei focuses on the innovation of data center infrastructure, leads the development of new data centers, helps enterprises cope with uncertain threats, guarantees the ultimate service experience, handles massive and diversified computing power, and makes data centers greener, more reliable, and more efficient.

The industry’s first “network-storage linkage” data center multi-layer anti-extortion solution has built 2 lines of defense and 6 layers of protection, with a threat detection accuracy rate of 99.9%, and the fastest backup and recovery in the industry, making core data “zero” threats.

The industry’s first “storage-light synergy” data center unified disaster recovery product combination solution makes site selection more flexible (increased by 2 times); connection is more stable (I/O path switching speed increased by 60 times), and disaster recovery management is more efficient ( increased by 6 times).

The industry’s first data center switch CloudEngine 16800-X for multiple computing power, hyper-converged bearer, ultra-accelerated network, and super performance help customers reduce total operating costs by 36%.

The industry’s first entry-level storage combination based on Active-Active architecture, OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000, is tailor-made for small and medium-sized enterprises, realizing “simple storage, worry-free preparation, and fast delivery”.

Pioneering practice at the forefront of the industry to build a bright future for the digital economy

Alicante Provincial Councilor Juan De Dios Navarro Caballero mentioned: “Huawei’s SDN-based CloudFabric solution and all-wireless campus network solution have brought network automation, intelligent O&M and ubiquitous access to the Alicante Provincial Government. It improves the efficiency of government offices, provides citizens and tourists with a better public service experience, and accelerates the digital transformation and digital economy development of the Alicante provincial government.”

Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer of Eskom, the South African national power company, shared Eskom’s methodology and practical experience in digital transformation. She emphasized: “It is very important to find a capable partner to realize our digital vision. Eskom is willing to cooperate with Huawei and other equipment manufacturers to build advanced power ICT infrastructure and realize comprehensive digitalization.”

Zhu Haogang, President of Partner Development and Management of Huawei Enterprise BG, mentioned that Huawei is committed to cooperating with partners, complementing capabilities with partners, and improving partners’ ability to independently support customers, so as to serve customers well together.

Facing the future, Huawei will continue to invest and innovate, and work with global customers and partners to deeply integrate ICT technology with the industry, accelerate the digital transformation of the industry, promote the development of the digital economy, accelerate the entry into the intelligent world, and jointly create new value for the industry.